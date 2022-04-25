EUV Lithography Market Is Projected To Register 21.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2029: FMI

Companies Profiled In the EUV Lithography Market Are ASML Nikon Canon Carl Zeiss Toppan Printing NTT Advanced Technology Intel Samsung SK Hynix

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miniaturization of integrated circuits and microchips elevated wafer production, and consistent growth of the semiconductors industry is anticipated to propel the adoption of EUV lithography into chip manufacturing across the globe. EUV lithography market is estimated for a staggering CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



Key Takeaways

The reduction of microchip sizes to incorporate them into shrinking semiconductors is one of the prime factors that resulted in the development of EUV lithography technology.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, industrial IoT (IIoT), and autonomous driving has been driving the miniaturization of microchips, subsequently creating the need for EUV lithography in chip manufacturing.

Constant innovation, R&D, and retrofitting of installed systems to improve wafer production, are anticipated to remain key trends in the EUV lithography market.

Integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries are projected to create the bulk of the demand for EUV lithography systems, as they are responsible for the majority of the microchip and integrated circuit (IC) demand across industries.

Acquisition of stakes in key technology-based companies to complement product development is anticipated to remain a prominent trend in the market.



Currently, many IDMs and foundries are cautious in the adoption of EUV lithography in chip manufacturing, given the infancy of the technology and high upfront costs. However, with continuous innovation and R&D, products are expected to become more efficient and cheaper.

A list of Key Players Covered in the EUV Lithography Market are:

ASML

Nikon

Canon

Carl Zeiss

Toppan Printing

NTT Advanced Technology

Intel

Samsung

SK Hynix

Toshiba

TSMC

Global Foundries

EUV Lithography Market – A Monopoly

A single manufacturer leads the EUV lithography market. ASML is the sole manufacturer of EUV lithography systems in the world today and holds a monopoly in the market. The company is focused on acquiring stakes in key companies, which provide supporting technology for the manufacturing of EUV lithography systems. It is also engaged in collaborations with solution providers to help in the R&D and development of future generations of EUV lithography systems.

Will EUV Dominate Lithography Systems?

In the present lithography market, EUVs are a new and upcoming technology, with the first commercial product being sold in 2016. Given their ability to process light onto microchips of very small surfaces and with the growing adoption of technologies demanding miniaturization of microchips, the EUV lithography market is anticipated to capture a huge market share of lithography systems in the coming years.

Know More About Report Inclusions

Future Market Insights’ new market research report on the EUV lithography market includes a global industry analysis for 2014–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2029. The report details EUV lithography market demand by end-use across three different regions, the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific.

The research report also offers global consumer electronics demand trends, the impact of wide-scale 5G technology and IoT adoption, wafer production trends, the installed base of EUV lithography systems as well as market demand patterns across the mentioned regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global EUV Lithography Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2014-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2029

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global EUV Lithography Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

TOC Continued…!

