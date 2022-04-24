Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 1300 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:25 pm, one of the suspects was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a handgun while an additional suspect approached the victim. The two suspects then assaulted the victim. One of the suspects obtained property from the victim and then both suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

