Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,852 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

CANADA, April 24 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, also known as Medz Yeghern:

“Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian genocide – one of the darkest chapters in human history. We also honour their descendants, including Canadians of Armenian heritage, who have contributed and who continue to help shape the strong, diverse, and inclusive country that we enjoy today.

“The atrocities committed and the horrific number of lives that were taken from 1915 to 1923 must never be forgotten. In 2015, a century after the start of this tragedy, Parliament passed a motion declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, a date that has since served to remember the loss, trauma, and pain inflicted by these atrocities and to ensure they are never repeated. This day falls during Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month.

“Hatred and violence must never again be met with indifference. Each and every one of us has a role to play in making sure such brutality is never repeated, and it starts with taking a stand against discrimination and hate in all its forms – whenever and wherever it occurs.

“Together, on this sombre anniversary, we remember the lives lost, recognize the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, and look forward with hope to a future of peace, mutual respect, and dignity among people and countries around the world.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.