Geoxis Announces hiqy new platform for Business owners and Entrepreneur to grow their own business
Geoxis iHub Private Limited launched its two new products today. First one is "hiqy" and sencond one is "hiqy Busienss".
hiqy is a peopleplace. hiqy will helps to connect with business owners & entrepreneurs. It will change the concept of online trade and business. We have 10k+ user who already register with hiqy.”VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoxis iHub Private Limited launched its two new products today. First one is "hiqy" and sencond one is "hiqy Busienss". hiqy is biggest peopleplace where any one can connect with customers and business. It will help to business owner to grow their business Online. here, we have list of the feature of hiqy: 1. Promote your Products 2. Promote your Services 3.Sales your Products and Services 4. Create a Business Pages 5. Create the Blog and Get Earn 6. Boost Your Shop/ Stores/ Company/ Institutions 7. Business Portfolio 8. Business Newsfeed 9. Save the Post 10. Add the Business Local Events 11. Read the Blogs and articles 12. Marketplace 13. Forum 14. Make a Business Groups 15. Search for local vendors and business owners 16. Popular of the Post Days 17. Game 18. Business Wallet 19. Send Money to Friends or business in any where world 20. Get Points Earn 21. Upgrade Your Accounts 22. Business Timeline 23. Notification 24. Design Your Profile 25. Refer and Earn 26. Chat with Business Friends (Messaging ) and many more. We are launching this application Only for India.
— Subhanshu Ranjan Maurya
Second Product is "hiqy Business", this product is also having many feature where any business owner can list their products or services by city wise. The aim of hiqy Business is to connect with local vendors or business owners and user to connect with each other based on their services and needs. We are dealing more the 10+ categories like Arts & Entertainment, Automotive, Beauty & Spa, Health & Medical, Hotels, Real Estate, shopping and many more.
Our products are available online with trial package any one can register and list their services or products. We will help them to get more customer and queries from hiqy said Mrs. Sunita Maurya (Director).
About Geoxis iHub Private Limited
Geoxis is a Technology company that has set new and higher quality standard for services. Geoxis offers HR, CRM and Project Management, School and hospital management software and many other erp for business. Geoxis aim to make your online business experience smooth, speedy and efficient. With our strategic marketing approach, we make your business stand out from the competition and increase sales.
Our association who specialize in various services like SAAS Application, Marketplace, Domain and Hosting, Web Design and Development, Software Development, Digital Marketing, social media marketing and Graphics Designing. We also offers guest post on Geoxis Publication. For more information visit www.geoxis.co, www.geoxis.in or www.hiqy.in.
Subhanshu Ranjan Maurya
Geoxis iHub Private Limited
+91 91700 62295
help@geoxis.in
