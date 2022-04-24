MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 800 Block of Crittenden Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:57 am, uniformed members of the Fourth District responded to a call for a reported shooting at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located the suspect, armed with a firearm, in front of a residence. The suspect who was dressed in a Special Police Officer uniform, was actively striking the handgun against the doorframe of a residence. Officers voiced numerous commands for the suspect to drop the firearm and the suspect did not comply. The suspect then pointed the handgun towards MPD officers. One MPD officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect. MPD members rendered aid to the individual until DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the suspect was pronounced deceased. The officers on scene did not sustain any injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Erica Graham, of Northwest, DC.

Further investigation revealed that prior to MPD arrival, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot an adult female victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, the investigation determined that the suspect was not a licensed Special Police Officer in Washington, DC.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.