retractable large screen retractable screen garage door Double garage door screen

Alexa provides the ability to integrate the screens with other smart home devices that will improve the convenience, safety and security of the home.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Screens are pleased to introduce Amazon Echo Voice Control for all of our motorized screens.

Alexa adds the ability to integrate screens with other smart home devices that will improve the convenience, safety and security of the home.

Let Alexa do the work. Set shades to open and close on a schedule, whether it's daily, weekly or longer. “For the past decade, I have dreamed of integrating automation to the motorized screen market. Alexa will expand our customer’s options,” said Mr. Singh, President and CEO.

“This is an exciting new chapter in retractable screen technology:

Alexa’s voice control. Bravo Blinds has joined the Smart Home Revolution,” he added.Once set up, Can ask “Alexa” to raise or lower window coverings, open or close the blinds, and even set them to close at a certain time of day. Voice-controlled technology continues to advance and makes it convenient as well.

Alexa, can schedule shades to open at 9 am? Now is the time to get on board with the automation trend. There are many amazing motorized window coverings can have Alexa control. It just comes down to what products add..

Aside from the ultimate convenience, it’s just fun to control every aspect of the home shading so easily. “Alexa” is the ultimate experience smart home owners are now having with this technology. This is quickly becoming a “must have” for homeowners everywhere so they can be comfortable all year long. Not only can control one shading product, Alexa will also allow control of multiple motorized shading products – thanks to Somfy RTS multi-channel capabilities.

Single channel RTS operates one individual shade while multi-channel permits full control of multiple individual and/or groups of shading products.

For example, the multi-channel feature allows homeowners to extend awnings on one side of their home while rolling up solar screens on the other side without the need to go to each side of the home. Now, with Alexa, homeowners are able to do the same thing simply by speaking.

Ease of Operation: a single voice command gives the homeowner the ease and convenience to control retractable screens anywhere within the home.

Bravo Screens are pleased to introduce this new innovation to all of our customers.

Control the motorized applications with favourite mobile device even when away from home. Can also schedule the motorized systems to operate any specific time of day.

Alexa is ideal for tall, hard to reach windows. If have got children or pets at home, going cordless with motorized window coverings provides additional safety of the loved ones. Alexa also adds convenience to the busy life by automating the balance of natural and artificial light in to the home. Schedule when motorized blinds and shades to open and close on the schedule that’s best fits family. Let the light in when getting up, but keep the glare away of need to focus, and even increase energy efficiency in the home. About Bravo Screens: We are a global leader in the world of home furnishings. Window Treatments for the home or business - Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Venetian Blinds, Window Blinds, Roman Shades, Wood Blinds, Wood Shutters, Plantation Shutters, French Door Cellular Shades, Vertical Blinds and Mini Blinds for any type of shape and sizes!

Built on over 116 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. The future has arrived – it’s convenient and a lot of fun. Contact Bravo to get home upgraded with this shading automation via Amazon Alexa.

The Bravo Patio Retractable Screens are now available for purchase, with a retail program that requires a deposit here in our North American office. For more information on availability, as well as in-depth product information andechnical specifications, Call us on our toll free direct line. Our team is ready to schedule call Toll Free 1-800-446-1626.