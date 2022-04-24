Submit Release
Arrivals from Guangdong Province are required to present proof of negative NAT within 72 hours

MACAU, April 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) announces that in response to the epidemic situation in the neighbouring areas, and after reaching an agreement on the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism between Zhuhai and Macao, the Health Bureau determines, in accordance with Article 10 of Law No. 2/2004 (Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases), that with effect from 00:00 on 25 April, individuals entering Macao from Guangdong Province via the Zhuhai-Macao checkpoints or by sea must hold a proof of negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test within 72 hours after the date of sampling. Non-Macao residents who fail to present such proof would be denied entry, whereas Macao residents will be required to undergo testing at once.

For those who are travelling from Macao to Guangdong Province, the validity period of the proof of negative NAT shall stand at 7 days. Other cross-boundary epidemic prevention requirements remain unchanged.

In view of the severe and complicated epidemic situation in various places, the Centre once again urges all residents, foreign employees and tourists to persist in good anti-epidemic practices, including proper mask wearing, frequent hand washing, and refraining from gatherings; cross-border travellers should follow the principle of point-to-point travel, neither visit crowded places nor participate in gathering activities; unvaccinated people or those who have not completed booster vaccination should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

