De Lima pens heartwarming birthday message for Robredo, thanks her for bringing positive impact to Filipinos

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima penned a heartwarming birthday message for Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo, who will be celebrating her 57th birthday with family, friends, supporters and allies in Pasay City today (April 23).

In her handwritten letter from Custodial Center, Camp Crame, where she continues to be unjustly detained for the last five years and counting, De Lima thanked Robredo "for her sacrifices, for being the symbol of hope amid these dark times, and for drawing out the best in Filipinos."

De Lima proudly stressed that people rarely meet a leader like Robredo, whose devotion towards the country and our people bring such a positive impact to everyone.

"Maraming salamat sa inspirasyon sa paglilingkod sa Diyos at sa ating bayan. Maraming salamat sa pagpapakita na sa harap ng mga unos at pagsubok ay kakayanin ng Pilipino lalo pa't may lider na maaasahan at makatarungan, yung palaging handang sagupain ang anumang peligro at ibinubuhos ang lakas para bigyang lakas ang kapwa," De Lima said.

"Pilit man ng iba na siraan ka, pabagsakin ka, at pigilan ang patuloy na pagdami pa ng nagtitiwala at sumusuporta sa 'yo, ganun lang siguro talaga ang kaya nilang gawin. Hindi nila kayang tapatan ang iyong dedikasyon; hindi mapagdudahan ang iyong integridad; at hindi mapasubalian ang iyong puso para sa Pilipino at sa Pilipinas," she added.

Robredo's grand campaign rally, along with her runningmate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and other Senatorial aspirants, will be held along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City. The event is initiated and organized by supporters and volunteers as a "birthday gift" to Robredo.

De Lima shared how she would have wanted to celebrate Robredo's special day with her and all friends and allies, but her current situation prevents her from doing so.

"Anu't anuman ay lagi mong tandaan na ako at ang sambayanan ay kaagapay mo sa iyong mga adbokasiya, at laging kasama sa mga laban para sa totoo, tama at makatwiran para sa Pilipino," she said.

"Thank you for fighting with and for us. My warmest thoughts and fervent prayers will always go with you," she added.