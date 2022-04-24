PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release April 24, 2022 De Lima urges IPs to vote for leaders who will not revise, violate their history Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima joined the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) and the people of Cordillera in celebrating the Cordillera Day today (April 24) honoring the heroes who sacrificed their lives to preserve the people's ancestral lands. In her message for the 38th Cordillera Day, De Lima urged indigenous peoples (IPs) to help ensure that their history and heritage will not be revised, attacked, and violated by making sure to vote for leaders who will respect and protect their rights, come the May 9 national elections. "Kasama ninyo ako sa inyong pagdiriwang ngayon at sa mga hangaring nagsusulong ng inyong karapatan, tradisyon, kabuhayan, at kalikasan. At matatag na kasangga ninyo ako sa hustisyang panlipunan at karapatang pantao. "Nakikiisa rin ako sa pag-alala sa inyong magigiting na mga bayani at martir sa Cordillera na nagbuwis ng buhay para protektahan ang inyong lupaing ninuno at malayang pamumuhay sa komunidad," she said. "Dalangin ko rin ang isang payapa at malinis na halalan sa Cordillera at ang makapagluklok kayo ng mga lider na totoong lingkod-bayan at nagsusulong ng interes at kapakanan ng inyong mga kababayan at rehiyon," she added. The Cordillera Day is commemorated to honor Macliing Dulag, a Kalinga elder who was murdered by government soldiers on April 24, 1980. Macliing led the opposition to the World Bank-funded Chico Dam project that would have displaced indigenous peoples. According to the CPA, their group had led the annual commemoration and celebration of Cordillera Day since 1985, which, it added, "later evolved into a mass movement event, tackling regional issues confronting the indigenous peoples of the Cordillera." De Lima maintained that this year's celebration is momentous as it is crucial, considering that the country is now inching closer to the May 9 polls. "Because today's occasion will not only put front and center the triumphs and struggles of the Cordilleran people, but also what may become of the country and Cordillera in the next six years and the opportunities for our people," she said. "Let's all work together to bring the government back to the people where everyone's rights for self-determination and exercise of their beliefs will be respected and protected, where the concerns of the people are the focus and priority of the government, and the history and heritage of Cordillera and the indigenous peoples will be celebrated and not revised, attacked, and violated," she added. De Lima noted that the people of Cordillera has been facing enormous threats since Macliing Dulag death from destructive mining, mammoth dams, and invasive profit-oriented projects which arrogantly disregard the people's Free Prior and Informed Consent. "Maging ang inyong agrikultura at pagsasaka ay tinatamaan ng talamak na vegetable smuggling na nangyayari ngayon. "Marami din sa inyong kababayan ang naging biktima ng red-tagging at patuloy na nakakaranas ng pag-abuso sa karapatang pantao dahil sa inyong ipinaglalaban para sa lupa, sa inyong kultura at komunidad, at ang inyong kalayaang isabuhay ang paniniwala sa ilalim ng demokrasya," she said. "This struggle is heightened by the pandemic for the last two years and the repressive political environment we have had for the last six years. I am fully aware of that as I am also a victim of the harsh and vindictive occupant in the seat of power," she added.