UNIDO party endorses TESDAMAN

Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva received the latest endorsement for his Senate re-election from the United Nationalist Democratic Organization (UNIDO) in a press conference sponsored by the party yesterday (April 23).

UNIDO's endorsement is the latest in the high-profile political endorsements that the re-electionist senator has received. He already received endorsements from President Rodrigo Duterte; presidential aspirants Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Ping Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso; as well as vice presidential candidate Mayor Sara Duterte.

The endorsement for Villanueva was one of the highlights of UNIDO's press conference last Saturday, as the party reemerged as a regional political entity based in the Southern Tagalog Region. The Southern Tagalog Region is a vote-rich area covering the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (CALABARZON), and is recognized as one of the key areas of success for candidates for national positions.

Villanueva thanked the party led by Sen. Francis Tolentino and UNIDO Interim President Jose Laurel IV.

"Isa po itong napakalaking pribilehiyo at karangalan mula sa mga lider ng Southern Tagalog. Makakaasa po kayo na patuloy po nating pagsisilbihan ang bayan nang may katapatan at dedikasyon, sapagkat trabaho ng Pilipino ang trabaho natin sa Senado," the re-electionist senator said.

Villanueva and Tolentino worked together on various legislative measures, including Republic Act No. 11641 or the Department of Migrant Workers Act, and various measures that promote development for provinces and local governments.

TESDAMAN, inendorso ng partidong UNIDO

Natanggap ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva ang kanyang pinakabagong endorsement para sa kanyang ikalawang termino sa Senado mula sa United Nationalist Democratic Organization (UNIDO) sa press conference ng partido noong Sabado (Abril 23).

Ang endorsement ng UNIDO ang pinakahuli sa malalaking suportang natanggap ng reeleksyonistang senador mula sa mga lider pulitikal. Naunang natanggap ni Villanueva ang mga endorsement ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte; mga kumakandidato sa pagkapresidente na sina Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, at Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso; pati na rin si Mayor Sara Duterte na tumatakbo para bise presidente.

Naging tampok ang endorsement para kay Villanueva sa press conference ng UNIDO noong Sabado, kung saan muling nagpakilala ang partido bilang isang regional political entity na nakabase sa Southern Tagalog Region. Isa ang Southern Tagalog sa mga rehiyong mayaman sa boto na kinabibilangan ng mga probinsya ng Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (CALABARZON), at kinikilalang isa sa mga susi sa pagkapanalo ng mga kandidato para sa pambansang posisyon.

Nagpasalamat si Villanueva sa partido na pinapangunahan nina Sen. Francis Tolentino at UNIDO Interim President Jose Laurel IV.

"Isa po itong napakalaking pribilehiyo at karangalan mula sa mga lider ng Southern Tagalog. Makakaasa po kayo na patuloy po nating pagsisilbihan ang bayan nang may katapatan at dedikasyon, sapagkat trabaho ng Pilipino ang trabaho natin sa Senado," ani Villanueva.

Naging magkatuwang sina Villanueva at Tolentino sa mga gawaing pang-lehislatura gaya ng pagpasa ng Republic Act No. 11641 o Department of Migrant Workers Act, at mga batas na nagsusulong sa pag-unlad ng mga probinsya at lokal na pamahalaan.