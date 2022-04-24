Automated Microbiology Market Size 2021-2022- Increasing Number Of Clinical Laboratories In Developing Countries

Reports And Data

Rising requirements for error-free microbiological test results and increasing automation of processes are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automated microbiology market size is expected to reach USD 9.38 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing focus of error-free microbiological test results, rising adoption of automation technologies, growing need to minimize testing time, and major prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Automated microbiology is an advanced method used in microbiological research and development activities that delivers more efficient, accurate, and faster test results. This method automates critical processes such as isolation, detection, classification, and measurement of microorganisms in biological, ecological, and food sectors.

Automated microbiology applies different advanced diagnostic techniques such as DNA sequencing, DNA and RNA probe technology, immunoassays, monoclonal antibodies, and others. Monoclonal antibody is a laboratory-produced antibody created by cloning a white blood cell. These antibodies are usually used to treat various diseases such as cancer, asthma, septicemia, autoimmune diseases, poisoning, viral infections, substance abuse, and others. Monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This robust revenue share can be attributed to increasing use of monoclonal antibodies to generate clones of parent cells that are required to identify infected cells or diseases.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In January 2021, HiMedia Laboratories launched an automated RNA extraction protocol. This kit allows researchers to process 96 samples in 11 minutes.

Reagents segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising demand for reagents and increasing costs of specialized kits.

North America is expected to continue to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid developments and advancements in molecular diagnostics and adoption of advanced technologies are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region.

Some major players in the global market include Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMeriux, Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Cepheid, Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Gene-Probe, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Automated Microbiology Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Instruments

Automated Culture Systems

Microbiology Analyzers

Reagents

Diagnostic Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

DNA & RNA Probe Technology

DNA Sequencing

Detection Techniques

Non-Isotopic Methods

Radioactive Methods

Immunoassays

Monoclonal Antibodies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical Laboratories

Biotechnology Industries

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

