Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Size Hit USD 1812.15 Million at CAGR of 19.2%, By 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Huntington’s disease treatment market growth is attributed to the illness's high burden & higher healthcare investment.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Huntington’s disease treatment market is expected to grow from USD 373 million in 2021 to USD 1812.15 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Huntington's disease is a rare biological illness affecting the brain and causes nerve cell destruction. It usually appears between the ages of 30 and 50 and worsens over time. After twenty years of incidence, the condition frequently turns deadly. Anxiety, mood changes, forgetfulness, uncontrollable movement, and weight loss are all indications of the targeted illness. It has been linked to Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and other health concerns. Diagnostic tests and Magnetic resonance imaging can be used to identify Huntington's disease.

In 2021, the antidepressants type dominated the market with the largest market share of 24%.

The drug type segment is divided into antidepressants, tetrabenazine, tranquilizers, antipsychotic drugs, and others. In 2021, the antidepressants type dominated the market with the largest market share of 24% and market revenue of 89.52 million. Antidepressants are medical drugs that can help ease depression symptoms, social anxiety, anxiety symptoms, clinical depression, dysthymia (mild chronic depression), and other ailments. The primary goal of antidepressant treatment is to ease the symptoms of severe depression, including such as feeling depressed and weary, and to keep them from recurring. They are intended to restore the mental stability and assist in returning to daily responsibilities. They are also used to treat symptoms such as uneasiness, anxiety, and insomnia issues, as well as to prevent suicide ideation.

In 2021, disease-modifying therapies accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.2%.

The treatment segment is divided into disease-modifying therapies and symptomatic treatment. In 2021, disease-modifying therapies accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.2% and market revenue of 209.62 million. This is due to an increase in disease-modifying therapy R&D, as well as an increase in demand for sophisticated goods such as regenerative medicine and stem cell treatments. Supportive government measures, such as the United States FDA's Fast Track Designation for expediting the registration procedure, may boost the industry.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North American region emerged as the largest market for the global Huntington’s disease treatment market with 135.77 million of the market revenue in 2021. Due to several significant players in this region, North American is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue. This increase can be ascribed to the illness's heavy incidence, increased health spending, increased R&D activities in the region, technological discoveries, proactive government initiatives, and enhanced patient information about Huntington's disease treatment options.

Competitive Analysis:

The major market players include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Prana Biotechnology Limited, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp., SOM Biotech, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Raptor Pharmaceutical.

