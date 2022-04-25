Honey Market Size to Garner US$ 17.44 Bn by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global honey market with a 34.6% share of the market revenue in 2021.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global honey market is expected to grow from 10.5 billion in 2021 to USD 17.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Inclination towards having a healthy lifestyle, reduced usage of sugar, use of honey as a substitute for sugar & artificial sweeteners, desirable sweet taste of honey, its affordable nature and easy availability with a wide variety of applications attributed to its nutritional value and medical properties are driving the honey market; the requirement to improve product & service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for new product developments with add on flavors in the honey market.

The conventional segment dominated the market with a market value of around 7.87 billion in 2021.

The processing segment is divided into conventional & organic. The conventional segment dominated the market with a market value of around 7.87 billion in 2021. The ease and popularity of this processing method, its affordable nature & wider availability are the reasons for its dominance. The development of new flavors has also positively affected its dominance.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12678

The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online & others. Over the forecast period, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5%. The shift in purchasing habits of consumers due to the pandemic has led to the rise in popularity of online shopping. The increased internet penetration, at-home delivery service, wide variety of choices, presence of various brands etc. are some of the contributing factors which are anticipated to play a role in the growth of this segment.

The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for around 4.2 billion of global revenue.

The application segment is divided into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & other applications. The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for around 4.2 billion of global revenue. The increased use of honey instead of sugar in confectionery products, beverages, baked goods among others are the reasons for the increased market share of this segment. Honey is also consumed directly adding to the demand of honey for this segment.

The bottle segment dominated the market with a market value of around 5.04 billion in 2021.

The packaging segment is divided into bottle, glass jar, tub, tube & others. The bottle segment dominated the market with a market value of around 5.04 billion in 2021. The ability of bottle to take different shapes and sizes make them popular, along with being easy to transport as it is lightweight and shatter resistant.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The honey market in Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. Honey in Asia Pacific is dominated by China. The rapid urbanization and increase in the disposable income of consumers has changed the purchasing habits, consumers are gravitating towards a healthier lifestyle and are willing to spend more on healthier products. Honey is in increasing demand as its usage instead of sugar in various products is rising. The medicinal properties of honey are well known in the region since ancient times and hence the use of honey in cough syrups and dietary supplements is on the rise. the region has many well-established players with infrastructure capable of high-volume production.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12678

Competitive Analysis:

The market's major players include Dabur India Ltd., Beeyond the Hive, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, Little Bee Impex, Barkman Honey LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Billy Bee Honey Products, Dutch Gold Honey, inc. and Golden Acres Honey among others.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: