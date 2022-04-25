Dairy Testing Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2030

North America is expected to rise due to the increased consumption of dairy products.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dairy testing market is expected to grow from 5.3 billion in 2021 to USD 10.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Government laws on food safety, food quality, food security and food sustainability, hygiene, public health, as well as increased public awareness, are driving the dairy testing market; the requirement to improve product and service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative dairy testing methods/processes.

The safety testing segment dominated the market with a market value of around 3.9 billion in 2021.

The testing type segment is divided into quality testing and safety testing. The safety testing segment dominated the market with a market share of around 75% in 2021. In the present scenario, ensuring safety of products is the prime focus of market players and governments around the world. This is aimed at reducing deaths which are a result of consuming unsafe food.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12671

The milk & milk powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

The product type segment is divided into milk and milk powder, cheese, butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yogurt and others. Over the forecast period, the milk & milk powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3%. Milk is consumed the most and is the foundation for other derivatives. It has a long shelf life, but can be contaminated due to poor packaging, improper handling, faulty equipment and hence the need to test it to ensure safety and security becomes important as it can be transferred to its derivatives which can reach the end user and harm them.

The rapid technology segment is going to dominate the market.

The technology segment is divided into traditional and rapid. Traditional technology involves performing chemical analysis manually, which takes time, whereas the rapid technology is faster and machine oriented which reduces errors. During the forecast period of 2022-2030, the rapid technology segment is going to dominate the market and may as well replace the traditional technology completely. Rapid technologies are newer, faster, accurate, reliable, cost effective with a low turnaround time compared to traditional technology.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12671

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest market. The dairy testing market in Europe has been expanding rapidly. Dairy Testing in Europe is dominated by Germany. More than 250,000 deaths of children were reported in the US due to consumption of unsafe food. Every 10th child in the US experiences adverse effects after consuming contaminated food. The increased occurrence of food borne infections, with a major contribution of diseases borne of contaminated dairy and dairy products has facilitated the need to adopt testing technologies for better food quality and safety.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include SGS, Intertek, ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas, Romer Labs, Neogen Corporation, AsureQuality, Microbac Labrotaries, Eurofins among others.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: