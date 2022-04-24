Royalton Barracks / DUI / Possession of a regulated drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001598
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Travis Valcourt
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/24/22, 0044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, mile marker 6, Hartford
VIOLATIONS: DUI/ Possession of a regulated drug
ACCUSED: Ryan Vonschoick
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/24/22 at approximately 0044 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 south, mile marker 6 in the Town of Hartford. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Ryan Vonschoick, was under the influence of intoxicants and was in possession of cocaine. Vonschoick was transported to Hartford Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 5/3/22 at 0800 hours for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/3/22, 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.