Royalton Barracks / DUI / Possession of a regulated drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Travis Valcourt

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/24/22, 0044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, mile marker 6, Hartford

VIOLATIONS: DUI/ Possession of a regulated drug

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Vonschoick

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/24/22 at approximately 0044 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 south, mile marker 6 in the Town of Hartford. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Ryan Vonschoick, was under the influence of intoxicants and was in possession of cocaine. Vonschoick was transported to Hartford Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 5/3/22 at 0800 hours for the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/3/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

