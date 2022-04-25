Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector review
The Dangbei Mars Pro revolutionarily adopts 3200 ANSI lumens of brightness and 4K resolution. And there are some other thoughtful intelligence.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breathtaking images, often incredible brightness and ultimate clarity
The Dangbei Mars Pro revolutionarily adopts 3200 ANSI lumens of brightness and 4K resolution. Having searched and tested so many projectors in the projectors industry, a brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens can be rarely seen. Even the popular Xgimi Horizon Pro just featured in 2200 ANSI lumens.
Before everything, let’s learn more about brightness. As the name implies, brightness is the level of light emitted by the projector. The higher the brightness, the clearer the projection picture, the lower the brightness, the more blurred the projection picture. Too low brightness leads to unclear pictures, which is harmful to our eyes. Using a projector with high brightness during the day will be a good experience because it can reduce the impact of ambient light and still maintain high brightness, which can restore the picture more clearly. However, in a dark environment at night, too high a brightness can also stimulate our eyes. In the projectors industry, projectors with a brightness greater than 2000 ANSI lumens are very rare, not to mention 3000 ANSI lumens? (for example, Xgimi Horizon Pro adopts 2200 ANSI lumens; and Anker Nebula Cosmos Max adopts only 1500 ANSI lumens.)
There are many projectors users notice that the projector doesn’t work well in a daylight environment because of the low brightness. So it was low brightness that leads many users to give it up and return to traditional TVs. But the original aim of them is to the large screen and convenience of home projectors. Therefore, a well-suited brightness counts a lot in projectors. Then, 3200 ANSI lumens of Dangbei Mars Pro almost reach the top of the projectors industry. Even in daylight conditions or with room lights on, it can still maintain the super brightness of the picture to ensure the best viewing experience.
In addition to brightness, the 4K promises the clarity of the images. Compared with 1080p, the 4K resolution is capable of supporting more detailed images. And with the contrast ratio of 12,000:1, whether brightly lit or shadow detailed scenes can be shown clearly without loss. Apart from LED light sources, the projector adopts DLP display technology and uses ALPD laser as the light source with a long lamp life of over 20,000 hours. So it has outstanding stability and durability.
Also worthy of mention is the projector's large memory of 4G RAM and 128G ROM. Memory is always mentioned in smartphones and laptops. In the era of technology, how a large memory matter is known to everyone. Most people had been suffered a lot from insufficient memory. Then there is another question for you: IS YOUR WI-FI OKAY? It is even worse when the WI-FI is lost or the connection is not good. A large memory ensures a smooth operation and allows to download of a bunch of operas or films to watch at any time. It is indeed an actual advantage of Dangbei Mars Pro. Such a large memory in projectors is rarely presented.
Thoughtful intelligence for more attentive customer service
There are a couple of humane and thoughtful intelligence technologies that make a great impression.
First should be the Real-time Autofocus. Out-of-focus is a pain point for many projector users. The manual adjustment is time-consuming and annoying, greatly affecting the experience. The global real-time monitoring autofocus of Dangbei Mars Pro keeps the picture clear at all times. And it is equipped with ToF (Time of Flight) and CMOS camera modules, which makes the focusing action feel insensitive and silent, which greatly guarantees the viewing experience.
The second is the Intelligent Screen Alignment. Simply use the remote control to turn on the intelligent screen alignment function, and the projector will intelligently capture the screen frame and align the image, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual adjustments.
Then, its automatic obstacle avoidance function uses lasers to scan the wall to identify obstacles such as switches and hanging pictures on the wall, automatically adjust to the appropriate picture size, reshape the live picture, and make the picture always complete.
Last is the most thoughtful intelligence---Smart screen off function. When someone is close to the projector light source, it will instantly shut down the screen to avoid direct light to the eyes. In addition, the projector adopts the principle of diffuse reflection imaging, which can reduce eye irritation and make it easier to watch movies for a long time.
The conceptions of these thoughtful intelligence technologies are all from the actual needs of users. Dangbei Mars Pro is a worthy projector to purchase.
In terms of the sound system, Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with two 10W speakers, which support Dolby Audio and DTS, providing an audio feast with pleasant and clear sound.
Dangbei Mars Pro is now available in the U.S.; Canada; and Taiwan(China). Recently, in order to explore the initial market in the U.S., Dangbei is offering a special price of 1599. But with the global shortage of chips, prices could rise at any time. It is worth its premium price.
