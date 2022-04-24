Audio: This Date in Missouri Senate History for April 24
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews April 24, 1931, the day a Missouri Senate bill was signed into law that created the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
