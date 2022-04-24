Williston Barracks - DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1002503
TROOPER: Tpr. Nicole Twamley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2022 @ 1822 Hours
LOCATION: I 89 S MM 72.4, Bolton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Skylar Grimes
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/23/2022 at approximately 1822 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on I 89 south at mile marker 72.4 in the town of Bolton after observing multiple counts of failure to maintain lane, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1038. The operator and sole occupant was identified as Skylar Grimes of Eden, VT. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Grimes was under the influence of intoxicants. Grimes was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division in Burlington on 05/04/2022 at 0815 hours for the charge of DUI (Second Offense).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/12/2022 @ 0815 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division (Burlington)
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included