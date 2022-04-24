Williston Barracks - DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002503

TROOPER: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2022 @ 1822 Hours

LOCATION: I 89 S MM 72.4, Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Skylar Grimes

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/23/2022 at approximately 1822 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on I 89 south at mile marker 72.4 in the town of Bolton after observing multiple counts of failure to maintain lane, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1038. The operator and sole occupant was identified as Skylar Grimes of Eden, VT. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Grimes was under the influence of intoxicants. Grimes was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division in Burlington on 05/04/2022 at 0815 hours for the charge of DUI (Second Offense).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/12/2022 @ 0815 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division (Burlington)

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included