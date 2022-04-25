"What Do We Call America" New Terrific Patriotic Pop Song By Rocketball 007

What Do We Call America

Amidst High Inflation, High Gas Prices, and Horrible Russian Invasion of Ukraine Draining This Country, "What Do We Call America" Gives US a Well Needed Boost

Keep On Rockin” — traditional

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocketball 007 was formed as a recording band way back in the 80's by Richard Behan, who plays all the parts, programs the drums and belts out memorable tunes for everybody. He has a couple rare Vinyl 7" 45's on the Punk Collectors' list, one sells for $800, that he produced back in that early time period. Fast forward, today out with two new songs, the planned Hip Hop Feeling Rocker "It's Already Rained" and the unplanned spontaneous "What Do We Call America" A Needed Boost For the Country and The Troops if Their Listening. Have At It. Contact Us Anytime. Official Video A Must SeeReviews Are In From Share Pros Tastemaker / Tinnitist Writes: Very cool. Eccentric and eclectic and intriguing and individual and all sorts of good things. Kind of reminds me a little of Gary Wilson, but with more edge and focus. I like the fact that you keep things short and simple and straightforward instead of trying to pad your songs or flesh them out with all sorts of extra parts or filler.Best Music Production Writes: This music performance was absolutely very good. The song lyric and music sound make a good vibe. And your melody performance really really impressed me. Hope everybody will enjoy and like this music. I am looking forward your next music submit.Heatwave 2022 Writes: This track has a very important and current subject matter. Good work well done and good luck.One for "It's Already Rained"Best Music Production Writes: "Rained" is a natural element of this world. Your voice performance is also natural and beautiful like "Rain". You didn't use extra music tools elements of your music and that makes you special. Keep up this performance. And thanks to aging for your submission.Spotify Link Rocketball 007Rare Vinyl 45 for $800 For Reference

What Do We Call America Official Video