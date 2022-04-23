WOJAK Technical Analysis; The Sleeping Dragon of the MEME Market
Incidentally, the current opportunity is an exceptional opportunity for Wojak and its investors.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wojak Token is more and more popular these days than ever in the cryptocurrency market and the controversial investors of startup projects. You may ask, what has happened to Wojak that has become so popular? The answer to this question must be explained very clearly.
Change in executive and development team
Change is always a positive approach. But in cryptocurrency, change is always associated with a great deal of risk, and that is what is called development. But we have to check whether Wojak has been able to achieve good success in less than a month and by changing the technical and executive team?
The answer to this question is quite positive. We can say that Wojak's strategic, technical and executive team was able to solve the biggest project-related problems that were created in the bad days of the cryptocurrency market in less than 14 days, and this made many investors look at this project positively.
But if we want to examine only part of the story of the team's technical development, we must say that the first thing the team did in the first 14 days to solve the problems of the project was to open the locked wallets. The project managed the issue well by informing the MEDIUM media and was able to identify all wallets that were mistakenly locked and repay their capital with a timeline.
The second activity that the project focused on a lot was the discussion of reputable exchange offices. The XT exchange, which actually has a huge amount of capital in the East Asian market, was the first option for Wojak and was successfully listed in this exchange. This was much more bizarre than we thought because in doing so, Wojak was able to attract more than 10,000 investors in the East Asian market.
Another activity that the Wojak team achieved in the last week was the unveiling of the BWJ project, which will surely be one of the most profitable jokes and entertainment projects in the world of crypto. But along with this issue, more than 180,000 new contacts were added to Wojak social networks. Let's focus on this a little more, because the main asset of any project in cryptocurrency is the community.
First of all, we must examine how these 180,000 people entered Wojak. Surveys show that another of Wojak's promises has been fulfilled with the presence of the new team. A large part of Wojak's new audience has entered the community due to their familiarity with the BWJ project. But a more expert review gives us the conclusion that more than 90,000 people from the current Wojak community are those who have entered the project by reviewing the news about Wojak in recent days as well as the technical review. And this shows the new strength of this team.
But in addition to all this, it is not bad to read the opinion of several market technicians about Wojak. (Due to the preservation of the privacy of some of these analysts, their names are not fully mentioned.).
Sadykov, an analyst with 20 years of experience in the Russian economy, has a particular view of Wojak. He says:
"You always have to look at a few psychological principles next to the chart. The first thing is that the market is always experiencing its price peak again. This has happened to Wojak many times and I think it will happen many more times. But the point is. What is strange to me about Wojak is the way investors look, Wojak is a combination of opportunities, it has touched the price peak several times, and it is interesting that it has touched the price floor again.
And we think market makers at Wojak are geniuses. And investors need to invest better. "Incidentally, the current opportunity is an exceptional opportunity for Wojak and its investors."
But Anna took a closer look. "Being optimistic in the market is an awkward thing. Everything has to be true. We think the level of 0.038 to 0.042 is a very exciting level of demand. There is very strange support at this point that makes traders "It encourages people to enter the project in this area. However, it is expected to break this level and reach a higher level next week, given the end of the time analysis of the decline.".
In general, according to statistics, the number of countries that have realized the value of Wojak is increasing every day. And, this is a Real Good News.
