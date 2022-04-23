USSS Uniformed Division Officer Involved Shooting: 3000 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Force Investigations Team, in conjunction with the United States Secret Service (USSS), are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the 3000 block of Garrison Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:57 am, members of the United States Secret Service, Uniformed Division, responded to the occupied residence of the Peruvian Embassy Ambassador for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, USSS officers noticed multiple broken windows and located the suspect, armed with a metal pole, in the backyard of the residence. USSS officers gave multiple commands to the suspect to drop the weapon. One USSS officer discharged their department issued electronic control device (ECD) towards the suspect. The device did not take effect on the suspect. Two additional USSS officers discharged their service pistols striking the suspect. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts, the suspect was pronounced deceased and remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The suspect has been identified as 19 year-old Gordon Casey, of Germantown, Maryland.

This incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Secret Service. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

