Two years of isolation later, the world’s most global industry is waking up to in-person communication
The hybrid conference model powers communication across the translation and localization industry.
[Events] allow localization industry leaders in a continuously changing market to synergize after being cooped up for months. Research confirms that things are changing and changing fast.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With two years of Covid under their belts, translation and localization industry leaders are ready to make a loud, in-person comeback.
— Nika Allahverdi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nimdzi Insights
The language services niche is tight but mighty. It fuels transcreation campaigns, product development, subtitles for favorite streaming platforms, and communication of vital information to corners of the world. Industries such as life sciences, IT, entertainment, and finance rely on language vendors to get their messages across.
Both providers and buyers of language services will meet up this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Globalization and Localization Association conference. The in-person gathering has previously been postponed due to recent global events.
Nika Allahverdi, Chief Marketing Officer at Nimdzi Insights, says that speaking at events like GALA “allows localization industry leaders in a continuously changing market to synergize after being cooped up for months. Research confirms that things are changing and changing fast.”
In a recent state-of-the-industry live stream with his three* colleagues, Nimdzi Co-Founder and Board Advisor Renato Beninatto shares that the dynamics of the translation, localization, and language services market are continuously “being affected by macroeconomics.”
Today’s hybrid events – like the Globalization and Localization Association (GALA) conference, bring buyers and providers of language services into both virtual and in-person spaces, something not seen as a standard prior to Covid times.
This week’s event will host keynote speaker Manny Johnson, Deaf activist sharing perspectives on growing up Deaf and on “out-of-the-box” inclusivity opportunities.
Industry consultants attending the in-person event include Nimdzi Insights Board Advisor Renato Beninatto, translation and localization industry expert on mergers and acquisitions, Jonathan Otis, and Nimdzi Business Developer and Localization Consultant Melissa Torres.
About GALA
GALA is a nonprofit organization that serves an international community of organizations and individuals that enable communication and business across languages and cultures. This year’s annual conference will consider a post-pandemic life. Topics include wellness-first workplaces, digitally-enabled productivity gains, data-driven language businesses, resilience-focused growth strategies, and a supply chain that is as complex as ever.
About Nimdzi Insights
Nimdzi Insights is an international market research and consulting company. Nimdzi advises on international trade & development, language services, language technology, and localization programs. Nimdzi guides companies through investment and M&A activities. Nimdzi consultants are committed to providing opportunities for continuous professional development and resources for business professionals worldwide.
*Industry colleagues include: Sarah Hickey, VP of Research, Nimdzi Insights
Belén Agulló García, VP of Learning and Lead Media Researcher
Gabriel Karandyšovský, Chief Operating Officer, Nimdzi Insights
