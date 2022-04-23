Submit Release
News Search

There were 283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,139 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson

CANADA, April 23 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.

The Prime Minister and Premier spoke about the significance of the ceremony earlier that day and of the historic transfer of the Hudson’s Bay Company’s building in downtown Winnipeg to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) in helping to advance reconciliation. They underlined the importance of making housing more affordable for all Canadians, and highlighted that this project will help create almost 300 new, affordable homes through a joint federal-provincial investment, in cooperation with the SCO.

They discussed Manitoba’s strong Ukrainian community, and the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the province’s generous support and close collaboration in helping Ukrainians as they arrive in Canada and settle in their new communities.

The Prime Minister and Premier discussed the significant shared investments being made to support infrastructure and economic growth in Winnipeg and across the province. Prime Minister Trudeau underlined the federal government’s commitment to deliver water infrastructure and public transit improvements for Manitobans.

The two leaders also discussed health care, in particular the federal government’s investments to support Canadians through the pandemic and the recent commitment in Budget 2022 to provide $2 billion through a top-up of the Canada Health Transfer to address surgical backlogs.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Stefanson agreed to stay in close touch and continue collaborating on shared priorities, including flood mitigation and climate change, economic growth, and health care.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.