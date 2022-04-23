Breast Implant Market 2022-27 Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, Key Players, Trends - IMARC Group

breast implant market

The global breast implant market size reached US$ 2.48 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3.35 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast implant market reached a value of US$ 2.48 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.35 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027.

A breast implant represents a prosthesis device that has a silicone outer shell stuffed with a blend of saline and silicone gel. It is extensively utilized in cosmetic surgery processes for enhancing and changing the size, shape, contour, etc., of the breast by replacing or removing tissues. Breast implant surgery involves incision, anesthesia, insertion, placement, and closing of the device with layered sutures or surgical tape in the breast tissue. Breast implants are commercially available in various variants, including silicone, saline, structured, gummy bear, round, textured, smooth, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Breast Implant Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries that assist in improving the overall appearance of body parts is primarily driving the breast implant market. In line with this, the rising consumer consciousness towards maintaining an aesthetic appeal is inflating the adoption of breast reconstruction procedures, which is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing collaborations between several brands to popularize the product and sensitize the target audience about the post-surgery effects are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing investments in R&D activities aimed at developing advanced breast implants using 3D printing technology are also augmenting the global market.

Additionally, the introduction of numerous technological advancements, such as hyaluronic acid facial filler and two form-stable silicone gel product variants, is anticipated to fuel the breast implant market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Breast Implant Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allergan plc, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs SA, Global Consolidated Aesthetics Limited, Groupe Sebbin SAS, HansBiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Laboratoires Arion, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH and Sientra Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, shape, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Silicone Breast Implants

• Saline Breast Implants

Breakup by Shape:

• Round

• Anatomical

Breakup by Application:

• Cosmetic Surgery

• Reconstructive Surgery

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Cosmetology Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

