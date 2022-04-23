The Results are in: America’s Favorite Pet Has Crowned the Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- In February, the America’s Favorite Pet™ (‘AFP’) Competition set out on its third annual search to find the cutest cats and dogs to win America’s hearts, and the results are in! The Competition is proud to announce that the 2022 America’s Favorite Pets are Tom, the tabby, and Willow, the ‘Rough’ Collie.
AFP’s Top Cat, Tom, found a forever home 12 years ago when her mom rescued her. Now, she has three cuddly siblings to play with and loves meeting new people. Willow, the Top Dog, is the ultimate support system. Her family helps with animal rescues, so Willow also gets to be a foster sister to both dogs and cats. When she isn't playing with new friends, Willow spends her days out and about with her mom getting lots of tummy rubs and treats.
This year’s Top Cat and Top Dog will take home $5,000 each, be featured in Catster and Dogster Magazines, and claim the title of America’s Favorite Pet.
The Competition is sponsored by Furbaby Socks™, a New York-based company that makes custom face socks; Crown & Paw™, creators of royalty-inspired pet portraits; KitNipBox™, a monthly subscription box for cats; ökocat®, sustainably sourced natural cat litter; Pettoonies, creators of pet portraits that turn pets into technicolor tunes; and Printy Pets, a company that makes custom items featuring people’s pets; VetPet Box™, a vet-approved monthly subscription box for dogs.
Along with giving two animals and their pet parents a fantastic opportunity, AFP aims to help increase awareness for the PAWS Foundation. For three years, AFP has furthered PAWS’ mission to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. America’s Favorite Pet, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to PAWS.
Those interested in learning more can visit americasfavpet.com.
America's Favorite Pet Support
AFP’s Top Cat, Tom, found a forever home 12 years ago when her mom rescued her. Now, she has three cuddly siblings to play with and loves meeting new people. Willow, the Top Dog, is the ultimate support system. Her family helps with animal rescues, so Willow also gets to be a foster sister to both dogs and cats. When she isn't playing with new friends, Willow spends her days out and about with her mom getting lots of tummy rubs and treats.
This year’s Top Cat and Top Dog will take home $5,000 each, be featured in Catster and Dogster Magazines, and claim the title of America’s Favorite Pet.
The Competition is sponsored by Furbaby Socks™, a New York-based company that makes custom face socks; Crown & Paw™, creators of royalty-inspired pet portraits; KitNipBox™, a monthly subscription box for cats; ökocat®, sustainably sourced natural cat litter; Pettoonies, creators of pet portraits that turn pets into technicolor tunes; and Printy Pets, a company that makes custom items featuring people’s pets; VetPet Box™, a vet-approved monthly subscription box for dogs.
Along with giving two animals and their pet parents a fantastic opportunity, AFP aims to help increase awareness for the PAWS Foundation. For three years, AFP has furthered PAWS’ mission to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. America’s Favorite Pet, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to PAWS.
Those interested in learning more can visit americasfavpet.com.
America's Favorite Pet Support
America's Favorite Pet, LLC
support@americasfavpet.com