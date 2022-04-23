Eighth Generation's Earth Day 2022 Features Snoqualmie Art and The Land Back Initiative
This Earth Day, the brand is holding an event to recognize local Snoqualmie artists and the Land Back initiative.SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2015, Eighth Generation became the first Native-owned business in the US and Canada to sell Native-designed wool blankets, reclaiming a market that had been dominated by non-Native companies using fake "Native-inspired" designs for over a century.
The Seattle-based brand leverages the beauty and depth of Native American culture to promote artists and provide quality wool blankets and gifts to consumers across the globe. This Earth Day, April 22nd, 2022, the brand is putting on an event you can’t miss at the flagship store located in Pike Place Market.
Here are some of the highlights to look forward to at Eighth Generation’s Earth Day 2022:
Snoqualmie Artist Bethany Fackrell
Bethany Fackrell is a Snoqualmie Tribe member, military veteran, and artist. Bethany will be present at the Earth Day and Land Back event in our store at Pike Place Market. Her art has been a way to channel her roots and represent her heritage.
Earth Day Mini Framed Prints
You can find limited-time Earth Day Mini Framed Prints by Snoqualmie artist Bethany Fackrell at the event. Bethany’s art features her favorite botanicals and breathtaking Pacific Northwest plants in fine art prints.
Ten percent of each Earth Day Mini Framed Print sale is donated to the Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Lands Movement so they can continue the incredible work of reclaiming ancestral tribal lands for stewardship and care.
Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Lands Movement
The Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Lands Movement (STALM) seeks to spread awareness of the Snoqualmie people who lived in the southern Salish Sea region since long before it was colonized. This movement promotes general recognition of the Tribe that still inhabits these lands and shares the significance of these lands. Through this, information can be presented on how people can recreate respectfully while enjoying traditional tribal lands.
Eighth Generation’s “Land Back” initiative aligns perfectly with the spirit of Earth Day. Through the Land Back program, we are helping bring back indigenous wisdom and sustainability practices to land stewardship and environmentalism.
Stop by the Eighth Generation flagship store in Pike Place Market for their Earth Day celebration on April 23rd to experience what is being offered and take part in a celebration of our favorite rock we all share.
About Eighth Generation
Eighth Generation was founded in 2008 by Nooksack Tribe member Louie Gong. The brand provides a strong, ethical alternative to “Native-inspired” art and products through its artist-centric approach and 100% Native designed products. Our Inspired Natives™ Project, anchored by the tagline “Inspired Natives™, not Native-inspired,” builds business capacity among cultural artists while addressing the economic impact of cultural appropriation.
