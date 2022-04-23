Submit Release
1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault/ Rutland Barracks

News Release

CASE#: 22B4002103

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 22, 2022 / 2216 hours

LOCATION: Mendon VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault  

 

ACCUSED: Shane Goodrich

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 22nd , 2022, at approximately 2216 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight at the Killington Pico Motor Inn on US Route 4 in the Town of Mendon. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Shane Goodrich (34).

 

Investigation revealed Goodrich physically assaulted a household member causing them pain. Goodrich was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Goodrich was lodge at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center on 5,000.00 bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC      

BAIL: 5,000.00

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2022 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

