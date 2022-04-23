Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI-D, Possession of Heroin

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/22/22, 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Hartford

VIOLATIONS: DUI-D, Possession of Heroin

 

ACCUSED: Raymond Fielder

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/22/22 at approximately 1940 hours there was a report of a male operator passed out in his vehicle at the intersection of Pomfret Rd. and Quechee Hartland Rd. While rescue and police were responding to the scene, the male woke up and started to drive away. The vehicle was located and Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop. Upon further investigation, it was determined the male operator, Raymond Fielder was under the influence of intoxicants. Fielder was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Fielder was cited to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 6/21/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-D and Possession of a Heroin.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

