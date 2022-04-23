PHILIPPINES, April 23 - Press Release April 23, 2022 Gatchalian urges consumer education on energy efficiency labeling Senator Win Gatchalian underscored the need for consumer education in maximizing energy efficiency with the right appliances and devices to curb the monthly electricity bills of households and commercial establishments and at the same time help in managing the country's supply when the demand is high. "Sa mga panahon na mataas ang demand sa konsumo ng kuryente at nagbabadya ang pagkakaroon ng rotational brownouts dahil sa kakulangan sa suplay, malaking bagay kung nakakapagtipid tayo sa kuryente sa mga ginagamit natin araw-araw," said Gatchalian, sponsor of Republic Act No. 11285 otherwise known as the "Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act." The law requires manufacturers, along with importers and dealers, to comply with the Minimum Energy Performance (MEP) and to display the energy label and the energy efficiency label showing the energy requirement and consumption efficiency of products such as appliances, devices, lighting fixtures, electrical equipment, and machines on the packaging and on the products themselves, as well as transport vehicles. MEP refers to a performance standard which prescribes a minimum level of energy performance for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors, and energy consuming products that must be met or exceeded before they can be offered for sale or used for residential, commercial, transport, and industrial purposes. "While it is not explicitly provided under the law, it is the responsibility of those in the business sector not only to educate but promote to consumers ways in which the public can conserve energy and attain savings in patronizing their products," the re-electionist senator said. "Kapag tayo ay nakakabawas at nakatipid sa paggamit ng kuryente, para na rin tayong nagdadagdag ng suplay. Sa batas na ito, binigyan natin ng kapangyarihan ang DOE para ma-manage 'yung demand, mabawasan 'yung konsumo natin at gumamit ng teknolohiya para maging episyente ang paggamit natin ng enerhiya," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson ended. Publiko inudyukan ni Gatchalian sa 'energy efficiency labelling' kontra taas kuryente Binigyan diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kahalagahan na malaman ng mga mamimili ang tamang pagbili ng mga gamit sa bahay na makakabawas sa konsumo ng kuryente. Ganito rin ang panawagan ng senador sa mga commercial establishments dahil katumbas aniya ng karagdagang suplay ang anumang maiipong kuryente. "Sa ganitong panahon na mataas ang demand sa konsumo ng kuryente at nagbabadya ang pagkakaroon ng rotational brownouts dahil sa kakulangan sa suplay, malaking bagay kung nakakapagtipid tayo sa kuryente sa mga ginagamit natin araw-araw," sabi ni Gatchalian, sponsor sa Senado ng Republic Act No. 11285 o ang "Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act." Ang nasabing batas ay nag-aatas sa mga manufacturer, pati na sa mga importer at dealer, na sumunod sa Minimum Energy Performance (MEP) at i-display ang energy label at energy efficiency label sa mga produkto o appliances, devices, lighting fixtures, at anumang electrical equipment, pati na sa sasakyan. Ang energy label at energy efficiency label ay nagpapakita ng energy requirement at consumption efficiency. "Bagamat ito ay hindi tahasang nakasaad sa batas, responsibilidad ng mga nasa sektor ng negosyo na turuan ang mga mamimili ng mga paraan kung paano makakatipid sa paggamit ng kuryente o enerhiya sa kanilang mga tinatangkilik na mga produkto," sabi ng re-electionist na senador. "Kapag tayo ay nakakabawas at nakatipid sa paggamit ng kuryente, para na rin tayong nagdadagdag ng suplay. Sa batas na ito, binigyan natin ng kapangyarihan ang DOE para ma-manage 'yung demand, mabawasan 'yung konsumo natin at gumamit ng teknolohiya para maging episyente ang paggamit natin ng enerhiya," dagdag pa ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson.