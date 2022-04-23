PHILIPPINES, April 23 - Press Release April 23, 2022 Lacson, Sotto See Last-Minute Vote Swing from Discerning Voters More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-sotto-see-last-minute-vote-swing-from-discerning-voters More than a better showing in a recent survey, independent presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III are counting on a last-minute vote swing from discerning voters in their favor on Election Day. While Lacson and Sotto maintained that surveys are a snapshot of people's sentiments on a particular day, they believe voters can still change their minds at the last second. "Ang isip pwedeng magpalit even in a split second. Pagpasok mo sa polling booth, pwedeng magbago ang shi-shade-an mo because nakapag-discern ka. That's the reason why yun ang panawagan naming lahat sa voters, maging discerning. Tignan kung sino ang pinaka-qualified, pinaka-competent, pinaka-experienced (People can change their minds in a split second. Even after entering the polling booth and before shading the ballots you can still change your mind. That's why we keep telling voters to be discerning and look at who is the most qualified and experienced)," Lacson said at a press conference in Rizal Friday. Sotto added that "anything can swing" in even three to four days because of technology and the 24/7 nature of news. "Because of technology iba na ngayon eh. Ang bilis nang makarating ng mga balita, mabilis din magbago ang isip ng mga kababayan natin. Double digit ika nga difference can be overcome in a matter of days (People can change their minds quickly. A double-digit difference can be overcome in a matter of days)," he said. The latest nationwide survey by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD) showed that in the presidential race, Lacson got a seven-percent share while in the vice presidential race, Sotto got 40 percent of voter support, second to 51 percent for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Lacson also maintained he is willing to debate with anyone on who among the current tandems is the most qualified and competent to lead the country. "I am willing to debate with anyone kung may mag-aargue kung sino ang pinaka-qualified, pinaka-competent, among all of us (I am willing to debate with anyone if they want to argue who is the most qualified and competent among all of us)," he said. Meanwhile, Lacson and Sotto reiterated that a day's wrong decision can haunt us for the next six years. Lacson particularly warned against voting for the wrong type of leaders - including those who steal, those who scheme, and those who lack the needed experience and competence to solve the humongous problems facing the country. "Pag nagkamali tayo ng ating pipiliin, pag ang napili natin ay magnanakaw, malamang sa hindi anim na taon tayo pagnanakawan. Gusto nyo ba yun? Walang may gusto (If we choose the wrong leader - such as one who steals, for the next six years, we Filipinos will be robbed. Do you want that? Nobody wants that)," he said. "Kapag ang ating napili ang mapaglinlang at mapagkunwari, malamang sa hindi anim na taon tayong lolokohin. Gusto nyo ba yan? Hindi (If we choose someone who is scheming and insincere, we will spend the next six years being lied to. Do you want that? No)," he added. "Kapag ang ating napili ay kulang sa kwalipikasyon, kulang sa experience at competence, malamang sa hindi lulubog ang ating bansa (If we choose someone who is not qualified, not experienced or lacks competence, our nation will likely sink)," he warned. Because of this, he said it is imperative that voters be discerning. Sotto added he and Lacson have the needed experience to properly implement the laws that can address many problems hounding the government. "Napakaraming magagandang batas, pero hindi napapatupad nang tama. Pagbigyan ninyo kami at makakaasa kayo na tatama ang pagpapatupad ng mga batas na ito (There are so many good laws, many of which we crafted. Give us a chance to lead and we assure you we will make sure the laws are properly enforced)," Sotto said.