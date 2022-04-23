FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]

DDOT Offers Extension of Permits for Shared Fleet Device Operators

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT)announced that shared fleet electric scooter and bicycle operators with existing Public Right-of-Way Occupancy Permits could extend their current permits through December 31, 2022, preventing any disruption to service in the District.

“Our e-scooters are a major part of providing a robust transportation network in the District,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “They are an integral part of bolstering transportation equity and accessibility for residents, visitors, and workers across all eight wards.”

The permit extension will ensure continued access to shared mobility options and allow operators to appropriately prepare for the busy summer months. The permit application process for new permits will open in early fall 2022.

Shared fleet devices are a part of the most widely used DDOT transportation program. There are more than 10,000 permitted devices in the city, and more than five million trips take place yearly on the shared fleet bicycles and electric scooters. Today, DDOT also published a second proposed rulemaking that details conditions and procedures for shared fleet device operations and permits, permit applications, permit revocations and suspensions, penalties, and fleet increases. This rulemaking incorporates requirements from the Shared Fleet Devices Amendment Act of 2020.

For more information about the shared fleet device program, please click here.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.