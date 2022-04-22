Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,461 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Winnipeg Brian Bowman

CANADA, April 22 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Winnipeg, Brian Bowman, to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and Mayor spoke about the significance of today’s ceremony and the historic transfer of the Hudson’s Bay Company’s building in downtown Winnipeg to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization. They underlined the importance of making housing more affordable for all Canadians and highlighted that this project will help create almost 300 new, affordable homes. 

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated his support for advancing infrastructure priorities in Winnipeg, notably for public transit and waste management. The Prime Minister and Mayor discussed Winnipeg’s close ties to Ukraine and joint efforts in assisting Ukrainians arriving in Canada. Together, they agreed on the importance of continuing to take meaningful action to address these issues and leveraging positive working relationships to achieve results for the people of Winnipeg, of Manitoba, and for all Canadians.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Mayor Bowman and thanked him for his partnership following his decision not to seek reelection at the end of his term this coming fall.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Winnipeg Brian Bowman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.