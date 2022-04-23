Corey Nashoanak Indicted on Eight Counts of Sexual Abuse

April 22, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – On April 21, 2022, a grand jury indicted Corey L Nashoanak with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

The charges are related to similar acts stemming from an incident on April 23, 2019, where Mr. Nashoanak engaged in sexual contact with a thirteen year old minor. Mr. Nashoanak resided in the same household as the minor and had authority over the victim.

Yesterday, Juneau Police Department arrested Mr. Nashoanak on a $100,000.00 warrant. He is expected to be arraigned on the indictment on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:30AM in the Juneau Courthouse.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Nashoanak faces up to 99 years if aggravators are found. We encourage anyone who may have information regarding similar acts by Mr. Nashoanak, or anyone, to contact law enforcement.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Nashoanak is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: District Attorney Dara Gibson dara.gibson@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.