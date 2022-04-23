Governor signs emergency declarations for Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel and Valencia counties

Declarations provide funding and other resources to support efforts related to wildfires

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed executive orders declaring states of emergency in the counties of Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, and Valencia, making available funding and state resources for communities battling ongoing wildfires and recovering from recent wildfires.

Together, these executive orders provide $2.25 million for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the affected counties with emergency measures, help prevent additional damages, repair public infrastructure, and lessen the overall recovery time. These executive orders also authorize the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for necessary support, in addition to directing all cabinet departments and agencies to assist with the state’s response.

“These emergency declarations will deliver critical funding for communities battling and recovering from wildfires across New Mexico,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “The state is actively partnering with counties and municipalities to assist New Mexicans affected by wildfires every step of the way. I am keeping the firefighters working all across the state in my prayers, as well as the families affected by these fires.”

New Mexico is facing extreme fire weather on Friday, with wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour – these conditions pose an ongoing risk of creating significant potential for fire growth across the state. Up-to-date information on current fires can be found at NM Fire Info | New Mexico Fire Information.