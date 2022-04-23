Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1300 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:25 pm, the victim and suspects were engaged in a verbal altercation, inside an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and one of the suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, April 22, 2022, 18 year-old Christian Feliz-Mendez, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

