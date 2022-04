Governor Dunleavy Announces New Board and Commission Appointments

Today, Governor Dunleavy announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State boards and commissions, and to a federal council.

The appointments are:

Renewable Energy Fund Advisory Committee

Alicia Amberg – Anchorage

Term: 3/23/2022 – 3/1/2025 (reappointment)

State Board of Parole

Richard “Ole” Larson – Palmer

Term: 3/23/2022 – 3/1/2024

Board of Nursing

Jody Miller – Haines

Term: 3/23/2022 – 3/1/2024

Alaska Student Loan Corporation Board of Directors

Donald Handeland – Eagle River

Term: 3/23/2022 – 3/1/2024

Board of Directors of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation

John “Jack” Anthony – Longmont, CO

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2026 (reappointment)

Bruce Abel – Juneau

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2026 (reappointment)

Alaska Industrial Export Authority

Albert Fogle – Anchorage

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024 (reappointment)

Bill Kendig – Wasilla

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024 (reappointment)

Alaska Energy Authority

Albert Fogle – Anchorage

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024 (reappointment)

Bill Kendig – Wasilla

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024 (reappointment)

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors

Brent LeValley – Fairbanks

Term: 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2024 (reappointment)

Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees

Agnes Moran – Ketchikan

Term: 3/22/2022 – 3/1/2027

Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission

Glenn Haight – Juneau

Term: 5/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

Alaska Gasline Development Corporation Board of Directors

Mike Chenault – Nikiski

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2026

Wood-Tikchik State Park Management Council

Wassillie Andrews – New Stuyahok

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2023

Alaska Civilian-Armed Services Team

Carl Uchytil – Juneau

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2024 (reappointment)

Subsistence Resource Commissions

Hannah Loon – Kotzebue

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2024 (reappointment)

Statewide Suicide Prevention Council

Justin Pendergrass – Wasilla

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2025

Cynthia Erickson – Tanana

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2025 (reappointment)

Alaska Mental Health Board

Tanya Hicks – Wasilla

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2024

Kurt Hoenack – Palmer

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2022

Alaska State Emergency Response Commission

Michael Paschall – Delta Junction

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2024

Water and Wastewater Works Advisory Board

Michael Pollen – Fairbanks

Term: 7/1/2922 – 7/1/2027 (reappointment)

William Justice – Fairbanks

Term: 7/1/2922 – 7/1/2027 (reappointment)

Richard Steckel – Eagle River

Term: 7/1/2922 – 7/1/2027 (reappointment)

Serve Alaska

Ellen Hughes – Anchorage

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2024

Genevieve Schmidt – Juneau

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2024

Taylor McCann – Juneau

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2024

State Council on Education Opportunity for Military Children

Adele Daniels – Eagle River

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Janet Farris – North Pole

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Eleila Preston – Wasilla

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Alaska Workforce Investment Board

Tony Delia – Anchorage

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2023

Board of Forestry

Eric Nichols – Ketchikan

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

William Morris – Fairbanks

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Nathan Lojewski – Anchorage

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Angela Garay – Wasilla

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Alaska Seismic Hazards Safety Commission

James Salisbury – Fairbanks

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Bryan Fisher – JBER

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Daniel Neuffer – Palmer

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Natalia Ruppert – Fairbanks

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Prince William Sound Oil Spill Recovery Institute Advisory Board

Angela Totemoff – Anchorage

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024 (reappointment)

Andrew Craig – Cordova

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024 (reappointment)

Jeanie Shifflett – Anchorage

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2023

State Historical Records Advisory Board

Dean Dawson – Wasilla

Term: 4/11/2022 – 7/1/2024

Joan Skilbred – Fairbanks

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Mark Rollins – Anchorage

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Alaska State Council on the Arts

Lynn Boots – Anchorage

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Benjamin Brown – Juneau

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Juan Munoz – Juneau

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2025 (reappointment)

Alaska Council on Emergency Medical Services

Janet Shepard – Anchorage

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2022

Wilma Vinton – Fairbanks

Term: 4/11/2022 – 12/1/2022

Alaska Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee

Marilyn Gail – Kodiak

Term: 4/11/2022 – 3/1/2025

Jeanne Brady – Anchorage

Term: 4/11/2022 – 3/1/2025

Dave Maxwell – Palmer

Term: 4/11/2022 – 3/1/2025 (reappointment)

Yukon River Panel (Nomination for Federal Board)

Robert “Charlie” Wright – Rampart

