Centre for young people with extraordinary health needs takes next step

CANADA, April 22 - Malcolm Berry, president and CEO, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation –

“In close partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Provincial Health Services Authority and other key partners, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is committed to meeting the needs of children, youth and families living with health complexity through its significant support of this first-of-its-kind facility in Canada. For these families, having this level of specialized patient and family-centred care available for their unique needs will completely transform their support system in profound ways.”

David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“Patient and family-centred care is the foundation of this project. We are starting with the lived experiences of children and their families, and bringing together the partners, leaders and community members who believe deeply in the vision of what life could – and should – be like with this centre and its multitude of services in place and accessible to families across the province. While we are still in the early days, I am grateful to all of our partners, to the provincial government and the City of Vancouver for their commitment and support in bringing this centre one step closer to reality.”

Kennedy Stewart, mayor, Vancouver –

“I am pleased to see this very important complex-care centre for children and youth move forward. I am also thrilled to announce that the city will be contributing to half of the cost of a brand-new child care centre on site. Children who have a good start in life do better at school and enjoy improved physical and mental health. This is why child care and early learning is reflected so prominently in our Healthy City Strategy. Families in Vancouver will benefit greatly for generations from the new child care centre and Canada’s first facility that supports young patients as they transition between acute hospital care, community care and home.”

Darlene Schopman, parent and caregiver –

“Our 10-year-old son is very medically fragile and the support he requires is enormous. It comes from so many different professionals and places. He sees almost every department at BC Children’s Hospital, has many different therapists, caregivers and nurses, and requires a lot of intervention around medical procedures, equipment and medical supplies. To have a care co-ordinator will be an incredible relief and will help ease the navigation of his care.”