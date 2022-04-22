Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,463 in the last 365 days.

Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

ILLINOIS, April 22 - Bill Number: HB 4316 Description: Outlines the protocol for when a school district employee has been engaged in sexual misconduct with a student who is under 18 Action: Signed Effective: July 1, 2023   Bill Number: HB 4365 Description: Allows a child's Individualized Education Program (IEP) team to determine if the special education program of a school district is unable to meet the needs of a child with a disability Action: Signed Effective: Immediately   Bill Number: HB 4433 Description: Amends the Managed Care Reform and Patient Rights Act and clarifies sections for the purpose of aligning with federal regulation. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately   Bill Number: HB 4604 Description: Amends the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OSHA) to allow post-inspection notices and communications to recipients of citations to be sent via email Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023. Changes to the Equal Pay Act of 2003 are effective immediately.    Bill Number: HB 4605 Description: Amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to ensure that complainants who file charges of housing discrimination under Article 3 have the right to a jury trial under State law Action: Signed Effective: Immediately   Bill Number: HB 4677 Description:  Amends the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Act, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District's Retirement Fund Act, and the Illinois Property Tax Code to allow the MWRD's Board of Commissioners the authority to consider approving issuance of Pension Obligation Bonds. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately   Bill Number: HB 4690 Description: Amends the School Code with respect to the removal or dismissal of teachers and principals by removing a provision that pauses hearings during a time of disaster due to a public health emergency. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately   Bill Number: HB 5472 Description: Increases the allowable classroom hours a teacher can teach before their pension benefits would be suspended Action: Signed Effective: Immediately

You just read:

Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.