Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

ILLINOIS, April 22 - Bill Number: HB 4316 Description: Outlines the protocol for when a school district employee has been engaged in sexual misconduct with a student who is under 18 Action: Signed Effective: July 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB 4365 Description: Allows a child's Individualized Education Program (IEP) team to determine if the special education program of a school district is unable to meet the needs of a child with a disability Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB 4433 Description: Amends the Managed Care Reform and Patient Rights Act and clarifies sections for the purpose of aligning with federal regulation. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB 4604 Description: Amends the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OSHA) to allow post-inspection notices and communications to recipients of citations to be sent via email Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023. Changes to the Equal Pay Act of 2003 are effective immediately. Bill Number: HB 4605 Description: Amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to ensure that complainants who file charges of housing discrimination under Article 3 have the right to a jury trial under State law Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB 4677 Description: Amends the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Act, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District's Retirement Fund Act, and the Illinois Property Tax Code to allow the MWRD's Board of Commissioners the authority to consider approving issuance of Pension Obligation Bonds. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB 4690 Description: Amends the School Code with respect to the removal or dismissal of teachers and principals by removing a provision that pauses hearings during a time of disaster due to a public health emergency. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB 5472 Description: Increases the allowable classroom hours a teacher can teach before their pension benefits would be suspended Action: Signed Effective: Immediately