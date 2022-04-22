DHHL News Release: Princess Kahanu Estates Sewer Improvement Surveying

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contactor ControlPoint Surveying, Inc, is scheduled to begin a field survey within the Department’s Princess Kahanu Estates Subdivision in Nānākuli, Oʻahu beginning on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Lessees whose properties will be used for access have been notified by the Department via direct mail. Area residents can expect to see civil engineers on-site for land surveying in the public roadways, easements, and underground utilities during daylight hours intermittently throughout the remainder of the year.

This survey is a part of DHHL’s process to improve wastewater services to the homestead residents and ultimately turn over the operations and maintenance responsibility of Oʻahu sewer lines to the City and County of Honolulu.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

[email protected]