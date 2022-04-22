Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Allison, Franke To Department Of Information Resources

TEXAS, April 22 - April 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jeffrey Allison and Christopher “Stephen” Franke to the governing board of the Department of Information Resources (DIR) for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. DIR coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government.

Christopher "Stephen" Franke of Dallas is Owner and Vice President of C1 Insurance Group and Partner at Change My Utilities. He has served on various insurance carrier advisory boards, and has been recognized for professional achievement in numerous publications including D Magazine and Texas Monthly. Additionally, he is a member of Stewards of the Wild, a Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation program promoting conservation. Franke received a Bachelor of Science in University Studies from Texas A&M University.

Jeffrey Allison of Houston is CEO of Monument Energy LLC. Previously, he served on the Board of Directors of the State Bar of Texas and the American Legion Post 560. Additionally, he has served as a volunteer for the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo. Allison received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston.

