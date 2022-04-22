Tartaglione Announces $11.75 Million In Funding for Projects Across Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pa., – April 22, 2022 – Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) announced today that $11.75 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants are being awarded to projects across Philadelphia.

“The projects awarded grants today will benefit the residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding communities from all walks of life,” said Sen. Tartaglione. “From expanding educational access and medical care to addiction recovery services, these grants will help better countless lives and continue to grow our local economy, and I am honored to have advocated for each and every one of them.”

The RACP grant process is highly competitive, and only a small number of applications are funded. Programs receiving funding include:

Albert Einstein Healthcare Network – $1,000,000 to renovate space to include apartments for overnight stays. Space will be outfitted to provide intensive outpatient care for former military personnel, first responders, and retired professional athletes who have sustained traumatic brain injuries.

Impact Services- $2,500,000 to develop the A & Indiana Campus including renovation of an existing 150,000 SF Mill Building into mixed-use spaces including affordable housing and a multi-tenant community serving building. The property will be renovated subject to Historic requirements and fit out for the identified tenants. The renovations will include all new systems, floors, historic windows, roofing, elevators, stairs, and finishes. The project will also include completion of site work and parking for access to the building.

New Kensington Community Development Corporation – $1,500,000 to acquire 8 properties in a 0.75-mile stretch of Kensington Avenue and transform them into avenue “anchors”. Plans include the renovation of 3000 Kensington and 3134-36 Kensington, which each have existing buildings; 2964 and 2968 Kensington Avenue to allow these vacant lots to be used for outdoor programming; and 2713-2719 Kensington Avenue so it can serve as a gateway to the Avenue, a plaza for artists and entrepreneurs, and an access point to the future Richmond Industrial Trail.

Drexel University – $1,000,000 to create and consolidate spaces for Drexel’s College of Nursing and Health Professions and the teaching functions of the College of Medicine to the University City campus and fund improvements to St. Christophers Hospital.

Nueva Esperanza, Inc.—$3,000,000 to build a new elementary school to provide a high-quality educational experience for up to 800 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Temple University Hospital, Inc.—$1,000,000 to renovate vacant space on the TUHEC campus to expand services available for treating addiction in multiple levels of care.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

