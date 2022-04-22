Sodium Silicate Market Size 2022-27 Industry Share, Growth, In-Depth Analysis, Report, Key Players, Trends - IMARC Group

sodium silicate market

The global sodium silicate market size reached US$ 7.11 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a US$ 9.58 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 4.70% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Sodium Silicate Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global sodium silicate market reached a value of US$ 7.11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.58 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% during 2022-2027.

Sodium silicate, also known as water glass, represents a colorless, flaked, and inorganic compound composed of sodium and silica oxides. It is commonly available in anhydrous and crystalline forms and manufactured by dissolving silica in molten sodium carbonate. Furthermore, this compound exhibits several beneficial properties, such as high resistance to extreme temperatures and enhanced stability in alkaline solutions. Consequently, sodium silicate finds wide-ranging applications across various industries, including textile, automotive, pharmaceutical, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Sodium Silicate Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising product adoption in the construction sector for concrete hardening, cement refractories, and soil stabilization purposes is primarily driving the sodium silicate market. Additionally, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies across countries for improving water treatment plants and stabilization facilities is propelling the demand for sodium silicate as a cleaning agent, which is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing utilization of water glass as a corrosion inhibitor in soaps, refractory cement, drilling fluids, detergents, adhesives, mineral processing, zeolites, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating need for cleaning, finishing, kier boiling, wool scouring, bleaching, and degumming of fabrics in the textile industry is also bolstering the global market.

Apart from this, the elevating investments in R&D activities aimed at sourcing eco-friendly raw materials for the manufacturing processes, on account of the growing environmental concerns among the individuals, are anticipated to fuel the sodium silicate market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Sodium Silicate Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BASF SE, CIECH S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Kiran Global Chem Limited, Merck KGaA, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corporation, Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., Tokuyama Corporation and W. R. Grace and Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, grade, form, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Liquid

• Solid

Breakup by Grade:

• Neutral

• Alkaline

Breakup by Form:

• Crystalline

• Anhydrous

Breakup by Application:

• Detergent

• Paints

• Adhesives

• Catalyst

• Refractories

• Tube Winding

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Pulp and Paper

• Construction

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

