650+ Reasons to Be Thankful

We’ve declared 2022 The Year of Quality, and while we celebrate the quality child care providers enrolled in Step Up to Quality all year long, we especially want to lift them up on National Provider Appreciation Day, which happens on the Friday before Mother’s Day every year.

Participating in Step Up to Quality means that child care providers are already going above and beyond regular licensing requirements to continuously improve the quality of their care. During the pandemic, providers across Nebraska went even further to ensure the safety and health of the children they teach and nurture every day.

There are more than 650 providers participating in Step Up to Quality across Nebraska now. We want each of them to know how much we appreciate their hard work. There is no doubt in our minds that they are quality. Which is why we recently sent them a reminder of this, as a thank you for all their extra efforts.

If you have a child enrolled at a family child care home or a center, please thank the teachers, directors, cooks, custodians, volunteers and everyone involved in educating your child. While this is an extremely rewarding field, these have been the most difficult times in recent memory. A sincere “thank you” from parents goes a long way.

To our valued providers: your work matters. The children in your care are learning, developing and growing because of you. Thank you for being a part of the Step Up to Quality family. We appreciate you. You are quality.

