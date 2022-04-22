Governor Ducey Signs Bi-Partisan Legislation Protecting Victims’ Rights

Critical Bill Among 11 Signed Today

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today signed bi-partisan legislation to further protect victims’ rights and reaffirm Arizona’s commitment to defending the safety of crime victims.

House Bill 2604, sponsored by Representative Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix, increases the duration of an order of protection, allowing victims of a crime additional time to take measures for safety. It passed unanimously in both the Arizona House and Senate.

“Arizona does not tolerate domestic abuse or violence, and we will never stop working to protect victims and their rights,” said Governor Ducey. “Everyone deserves to feel safe at home, and in the unfortunate case where there is a victim of crime, they should have the right to privacy and isolation from the offender. H.B. 2604 removes barriers to ensure further protection for individuals who are in immediate and present danger of domestic violence, providing them peace of mind. Thank you to Rep. Bolick for sponsoring this vital bill.”

H.B. 2604 increases the effective duration of an order of protection or a modified order of protection from one year to two years after the defendant has been served and extends the effective duration of an emergency order of protection to seven calendar days after issuance.

“By doubling the duration of an order of protection, victims can feel safe and secure for longer without the burdens of a judicial process,” said Rep. Bolick. “H.B. 2604 is common sense to improve the safety of survivors and protect them from revictimization. My thanks to Governor Ducey for signing this critical legislation.”

This bill further removes barriers for victims to be granted an emergency order by specifying that, in counties with a population of fewer than 150,000 persons, any judge, justice of the peace, magistrate or commissioner may issue an order by telephone during the hours that the courts are closed.

The Governor also signed Senate Bill 1093, sponsored by Senator J.D. Mesnard of Chandler. The bill further reduces Class 1 commercial property taxes from 16 percent to 15 percent in 2027. The property tax reduction will bring meaningful tax relief to Arizona’s small businesses.

The Governor signed 9 other bills today:

S.B. 1204 mortgage brokers; bankers; qualifications (Pace)

S.B. 1396 hydrogen study committee (Shope)

S.B. 1638 early ballots; visually impaired voters (Pace)

H.B. 2037 counties; powers; water supply projects (Cook)

H.B. 2352 school facilities oversight board; continuation (Udall)

H.B. 2482 municipality; general plan; adoption; amendment (Martinez)

H.B. 2672 common school districts; unification; budget (Osborne)

H.B. 2679 employment discrimination; sexual harassment; definition (Wilmeth)

H.B. 2747 wholesale real estate buyers; disclosure (Espinoza)

###