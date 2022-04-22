Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the listed location to investigate the report of a person that fell from a residential building. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim on the ground, with her legs bound together, suffering from critical injuries. The subsequent investigation revealed that prior to the victim’s fall, the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute inside a residence on the eighth floor of the building. After the victim fell, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries

During a search of the residence, officers recovered a rifle-style ghost gun belonging to the suspect. The suspect returned to the scene and was apprehended by officers.

This case remains under investigation.

On Thursday, April 22, 2022, 22 year-old Kylee Jamal Palmer, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

Anyone who has information related to this incident should take no action but call (202) 727-9099, or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.