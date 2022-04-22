More Than $2.7 Million in State Funding Awarded to 26th District for Redevelopment Projects

SPRINGFIELD, PA – April 22, 2022 – Two projects to support redevelopment efforts in the 26th Senatorial District will receive $2.75 million in total state funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, (RACP) state Senator Tim Kearney said today.

Delaware County Community College and Upper Darby Township will receive the RACP funds to help with their respective projects.

“Ensuring that our communities have the resources they need to start and finish redevelopment projects is critical in our efforts to improve the quality of life for all constituents,” said Senator Kearney. “Both of these projects, once completed, will have a lasting impact on the residents and surrounding areas. I am happy to have been able to secure the funding to support their vision.”

Upper Darby Township was awarded $1,000,000 to help with general construction costs for the Upper Darby Community Center, which will include demolition, stormwater management improvements, site remediation, and more.

Delaware County Community College (DCCC) received $1,750,000 for assistance with a project to construct a new Southeast Campus located in Upper Darby Township.

The project will transform an old-vacant property into a comprehensive, multi-use facility to provide quality, affordable education and training, and community programming. The site will also be home to an Early Childhood Education Center that will house two faculty offices and a classroom for early childhood education courses.

This latest award amount for DCCC is in addition to a $2.5 million RACP grant that was awarded to the college in Fall 2021 to help with the same project. This brings the total RACP grant amount for this project to $4,250,000.

Since taking office, Senator Kearney has been able to secure more than $16 million in RACP funding for his district.

