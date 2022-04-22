American Association of Dental Boards Announces New Caucus Chairs
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB Executive Director
The AADB is divided into four geographic caucuses. Each caucus elected a new Chair to preside over their meetings during the 2022 Mid-Year Meeting.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President James A. Sparks, DDS thanks those willing to lead noting “these chairs serve as a liaison between their caucus members and the Board of Directors so these positions play a vital role in our organization.”
The AADB Board of Directors welcomes the newest elected officials to their new roles:
East Caucus Chair - James Goldsmith, DMD
Dr. Goldsmith served as President of the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners and is a life member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. As the Caucus Chair of the East, he represents Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.
North Caucus Co-Chairs: Frank Maggio, DDS & Susan Rogers
Frank Maggio, DDS
Dr. Maggio is a lifetime member of the AADB and served on the AADB Board of Directors. He was born in Chicago and upon completion of dental school, he served his country in the United States Army. In 1975 he established his practice of Periodontics and Implantology in Elgin, Illinois.
Susan Rogers, Esq
Ms. Rogers is the Executive Director and General Counsel for the State of Oklahoma Board of Dentistry. She previously served as the General Counsel for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs for approximately 5 years.
As Co-Chairs, Dr. Maggio and Ms. Rogers represent Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
South Caucus Chair- Yvonne Maldonado, DDS
After graduation from dental school, Dr. Maldonado joined the National Health Service Corps and served for 4 years and now serves on the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners. As the Caucus Chair of the South, Dr. Maldonado represents Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and the Virgin Islands.
West Caucus Chair- Stephen Prisby
Mr. Prisby has demonstrated his leadership over the years at the AADB. He is the Executive Director for the Oregon Board of Dentistry where he has developed a reputation to be a skilled communicator with exceptional oral and written presentation skills. As Caucus Chair for the West, he represents Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, notes the “geographic caucuses play an important role at the AADB and the chairs will play a significant leadership role as caucuses explore licensing processes, discipline, and regulation in their regions in the months ahead.”
Tonia Socha-Mower
American Association of Dental Boards
tsochamower@dentalboards.org