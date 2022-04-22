Attorney General Bonta Highlights Achievements of First Year in Office

OAKLAND – Ahead of the one-year anniversary of his oath of office, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today highlighted the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) achievements in protecting the people of California by investigating and prosecuting violations of the law, while advancing policies to ensure fairness and opportunity. Attorney General Bonta was sworn into office on April 23, 2021 by Governor Gavin Newsom. Since that time, he has continued to lead DOJ and its work to improve the lives of all Californians by protecting public safety, preventing gun violence, and advancing justice for all — especially communities historically marginalized and overlooked — by defending and enforcing laws touching nearly all facets of life, including healthcare, environment, housing, consumer protection, and much more.

“Having the opportunity to serve as California’s Attorney General and chief law enforcement officer is the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of all the California Department of Justice has accomplished on behalf of the people of California over the last year,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We made the state safer by investigating and prosecuting bad actors, tackling gun violence and gang-related activity in our communities, and standing up for survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse. We established new teams to take on California’s housing crisis, fight hate crime, and better engage with historically marginalized communities. We fought to advance environmental justice, defend healthcare and reproductive freedom, and protect consumers across the state.”

Strengthening Public Safety: The number one job of the DOJ is to protect the public’s safety. Under Attorney General Bonta’s leadership, the DOJ worked with local, state, and federal partners:

Preventing Gun Violence: While California continues to see lower rates of gun deaths than most other states in our nation, gun violence remains a threat to public safety. In his first year, Attorney General Bonta addressed this issue strategically and aggressively:

Confronting the Forces of Hate and Empowering Diverse Communities: As California and the nation experienced an alarming overall increase in reported hate crimes, Attorney General Bonta combated the effects of hate and worked with partners across the state to build stronger, safer communities. Since taking office, the Attorney General has taken action:

Fighting Big Polluters and Protecting Communities Living at the Intersection of Poverty and Pollution: Attorney General Bonta is committed to fighting environmental injustices throughout the state of California and being a voice for frontline communities who are all too often under-resourced and overburdened. In his first days in office, Attorney General Bonta announced an expansion of the DOJ’s Bureau of Environmental Justice, and since then has been:

Addressing California’s Housing Crisis: As part of a new effort to advance housing access, affordability, and equity in California, Attorney General Bonta created a Housing Strike Force within the DOJ and launched an online Housing Portal with resources for California homeowners and tenants. Since then, the Housing Strike Force has been:

Protecting and Expanding Access to Healthcare and Reproductive Freedom: Attorney General Bonta is committed to protecting and expanding access to affordable, quality health care, including reproductive healthcare. He’s taken steps to protect the Californians’ health:

Fighting Powerful Interests Who Cheat Californians: Attorney General Bonta has fought to protect consumers and workers and preserve competition in California’s marketplace. Day in and day out, Attorney General Bonta and DOJ are:

These ongoing efforts are made possible not only by our partners at the federal, state, and local level, but by the hard work and dedication of the thousands of people employed at the DOJ. They include lawyers, special agents, researchers, information technology technicians, program analysts, legal secretaries, field representatives, scientists, and more. Additional information about the work done at the California Department of Justice is available here. More information on career opportunities is available here.