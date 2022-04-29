Award-Winning Toronto Startup, Synapse, Announces Name Change to Cognota as Part of Strategic Rebrand
New name announced in conjunction with major update to its Learning Operations Platform.
Our software used to be focused on streamlining instructional design processes. The platform now streamlines end-to-end processes for the entire Learning and Development function.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto-based Synapse has announced its new name, Cognota, with the support of investors Grotech Ventures, BDC Capital, Generation Ventures, IDEA Fund Partners, Ripple Ventures, Differential Ventures and others. The name change came about for a number of reasons including expansion of the technology it provides to corporate Learning and Development teams, and a desire to differentiate from other companies using a similar name for their products and services.
The new name comes at a pivotal time for Cognota as it releases a significant update to its platform that provides unprecedented ability for corporate training teams to connect their disparate systems and get insights into critical LearnOps and performance data.
“We’re a different company than we were three years ago,” says Cognota CEO Ryan Austin, “Our software used to be focused on streamlining instructional design processes. The platform now streamlines end-to-end processes for the entire Learning and Development function, giving teams the ability to manage requests, projects, capacity, budget, and design from a single source.”
The renaming process started late in 2021, and involved a committee who considered several different variations of the name.
“We worked closely with customers and other stakeholders on choosing a name” continued Austin, “the name Cognota implies cognition or understanding which fits well with the mission of Learning and Development teams so we thought it was a perfect name for the technology that powers their learning operations. It also aligns well with our investment areas in data science.”
Cognota will continue to extend the functionality of their platform so that Learning and Development teams can effectively capture data and surface insights back to their business partners. With customers like Home Depot, American Water, Staples, and Okta among others, using the platform to power their learning operations, Cognota is addressing a large unserved need from one of the most strategic functions in any corporation.
For more information about Cognota please visit www.cognota.com
About Cognota
Cognota is the first and only operations platform for corporate Learning and Development teams. Our award-winning software streamlines training intake, project and capacity planning and content design processes, allowing training teams to work more efficiently and providing them with much-needed data and insights about their operations.
This first-of-its-kind software allows our customers to get better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and consolidate the disparate tools they are using so they can make better, more strategic decisions about learning needs and investments.
Founded originally as Synapse, Cognota changed its name in April 2022 and has clients in multiple sectors around the world. For more information visit www.cognota.com.
Ryan Austin
COGNOTA
