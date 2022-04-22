Senator Cappelletti Announces Over $4.8 Million Awarded to District Seventeen Healthcare and Redevelopment Projects

Norristown, PA – April 22, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-Montgomery/Delaware) announced today that Senate District 17 has received $4,870,000 in funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“These projects touch on two extremely important needs in the community. This funding will allow Bryn Mawr Hospital to expand access to high quality healthcare and provide much needed resources for community members with behavior health needs,” said Senator Cappelletti. “The project at 1K1 Headquarters showcases the innovative thinking required to update old buildings for modern needs, like saving energy and providing a healthy work environment. I’m thrilled these projects were funded in our district.”

Two projects in District Seventeen have been awarded funding as follows:

Bryn Mawr Hospital Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit Expansion, Lower Merion Township – $2,000,000 Bryn Mawr Hospital plans to increase its number of inpatient Behavioral Health beds, with the creation of a new, two-floor unit. This expansion to improve patient access also presents an opportunity to enhance the physical environment of care. The new unit will be larger to afford patients the appropriate space, activities, and support needed for successful treatment.

1K1 Headquarters Building Redevelopment, West Conshohocken Borough – $2,870,000 ​​​​​​​The project consists of parking garage renovations, a new glass encased entryway to the building, and the region’s first large scale, multi-tenanted office building installation of ‘smart glass technology’ further enhancing tenants’ office environment while reducing operating costs.



###